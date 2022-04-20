Father, mother and son in custody for murder over Easter holiday

A man who had visited a Chang’aa den to crown the Easter celebrations lost his life after he was attacked by the den’s owner and her family.

Stanley Sing’oei, 39, had visited the well-known traditional liquor den in Arorwet village, Kuresoi sub-county, on Monday afternoon and was enjoying the homebrew in the company of Sheila Langat, the brewer cum proprietor of the den.

According to detectives, a confrontation ensued between the two after Sing’oei noticed that Ksh 23,500 which he had earlier put in one of his pockets was missing.

Since they were only the two of them, he turned to the Langat and asked her whether she had taken the money.

The confrontation then attracted the attention of her husband Charles Langat and their 17-year-old son who descended on the deceased hacking him to death using a machete.

The area assistant chief Hillary Rotich who was among the first responders rushed to the scene and found Sing’oei’s lifeless body sprawled on the ground with a deep cut on his head.

The assistant chief alerted detectives based at Kuresoi Police Station, 40 kilometres away from the scene of the incident.

The officers then rushed to the homestead, arrested the three suspects and recovered the murder weapon, which was taken as an exhibit.

The Langat family is now in custody and is being processed for murder, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.