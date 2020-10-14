Father Pesa claims his life is in danger after visit to Sugoi

Holy Ghost Coptic Church founder Father John Pesa claims his life is in danger after Monday’s visit to Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home.

Father Pesa says he has received threatening calls from unknown people who have vowed to take his life.

He added that a group of men stormed his church located at Kanyakwar area along Kisumu- Kakamega Highway on Tuesday and demanded money from him.

“They came here and threatened me asking me to give them the money I was given by Deputy President William Ruto. I told them I was not given any money then they threatened to kill me,” he said.

Addressing the media at the church on Wednesday, Father Pesa said he was not taking the threats lightly and had reported and recorded statements at Kondele and Central Police Stations.

Father Pesa said the visit to DP’s home was purely to offer prayers and that he was not given any money.

“I did not go to collect money from Ruto. I was invited by Eliud Owalo who is an ally of the DP to Sugoi to pray for the DP,” he said.

The controversial preacher who has been subject of ridicule on social media platforms after he erroneously said that King Solomon killed Goliath in the Bible said he was shocked by the latest happenings after the visit.

Father Pesa who intended to liken Ruto’s presidential bid to how David killed Goliath defended himself against the error saying age was catching up with him.

“I read the bible many years ago and I am now very old. I am saddened that people have focused so much on this,” he said.