Father pleads guilty to defiling, impregnating daughters

A father suspected to have defiled his two teen daughters in Ndia, Kirinyaga County has pleaded guilty to the offence.

John Gichira Gichini, aged 51 pleaded to two counts of defiling his two daughters aged 16 and 14 years respectively before Senior Principal Magistrate Antony Mwicigi, who led the open court sittings at the Baricho police station on Tuesday.

The suspect is said to have committed the first offence in diverse dates between 1st to 30th of June, 2019, while the second offence was committed between 1st to 31st of August, 2020 in Kinyakiru village in Ndia constituency.

The prosecutor Patricia Gikunju pleaded with the court to give her team up to the 7th of this month in order to gather the minors’ birth certificates and other documents that ascertain their age.

The suspect will remain in custody at the Sagana police station awaiting the prosecution to complete their investigations.

Gichira who is believed to be an adherent of the ‘Akorino’ sect was arrested on Sunday in Mbeere South from his hide out after police launched an operation to arrest him early last month.

He is suspected to have impregnated and sired a seven-month old baby with his first step daughter while his second step daughter is allegedly five months pregnant for him.