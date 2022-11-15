Father sentenced to 40 years for sexually molesting daughter

An Eldoret court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to 40 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of repeatedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter under the influence of alcohol and drug abuse.

Edwin Mule who appeared before Eldoret senior resident magistrate Barnabas Kiptoo was charged with incest, an offence he committed against his own daughter two years ago.

The accused, who the court described as unfit to live with any child, shocked the court when he pleaded with the magistrate to give him a lenient sentence.

In mitigation, Mule asked the Magistrate to give him a shorter jail term to enable him to fend for his family after serving the jail term.

“I plead that you give me a shorter jail term your honour so that I come out of prison while still strong enough to fend for my young family,” pleaded Mule.

The accused was charged with incest contrary to section 20 (1) of the Sexual offences Act for the crime that the court was informed he committed in March 2020 at Huruma Estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town, in Uasin Gishu County.

In her testimony during the hearing of the case, the minor narrated to the court how her father defiled her almost on a daily basis after coming home in the wee hours of the night while drunk.

“My dad took advantage of me by stripping me naked and sexually abusing me at night in our mud-walled house while drunk”.

While passing the sentence, the Magistrate regretted that the accused took advantage of his daughter’s vulnerability to molest her sexually under the watch of the accused’s mother, who was living with them at the time, and whom he described as evil.

“It baffles me that the police officers based at Baharini police station led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) let the victim’s grandmother free,” argued Kiptoo.

He ordered the OCS to arrest the grandmother who has been adversely mentioned in the matter for investigations and ensure the file is availed to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) within 45 days from the date of the judgment.