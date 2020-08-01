Father, son deny defiling their kin for over four years

The 70-year-old Machakos man and his 28-year-old son who were arrested early this week in connection with defiling their kin who is a minor for over four years were on Thursday arraigned in a Machakos Court.

James Muia who is the 11-year-old complainant’s grandfather and Benjamin Mutinda Muia, her uncle, appeared before Machakos Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo where they denied three counts related to the Sex Offences Act.

The two are charged with incest, defilement and inappropriate touching of the minor.

The offences were allegedly committed repeatedly, between 2016 and 2020, in Kaani village, Kathiani Sub-County of Machakos.

Magistrate Bartoo ordered that they are detained in police custody until the 4th August and 6th August this year when they will separately be produced in court again.

During the period the police will also finalize their investigations.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday, after the minor’s confession to her mother.

According to the minor, the grandfather started molesting her in 2016 where he would entice her with sweets and threaten her with dire consequences if she ever revealed what he was doing to her.

She added that the son got involved in 2019 adding that the young man would not only defile but also sodomize her repeatedly.

Their beastly actions were uncovered on Sunday after the mother noticed her daughter’s disturbing behaviour as she would sulk and cry alone without explanation.

The minor has since been taken into safe custody by the Children’s department.

However, in a sad twist to the tale, her mother was Wednesday chased away from her matrimonial home.

The husband, a son to the first accused and brother to the second accused, blamed his wife of betraying his kin by reporting to the police.

The duo’s arrest and arraignment come at a time when the government, especially the Children’s Department, has raised concern over the increased cases of Gender-Based Violence and molestation of minors particularly during the prolonged school closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.