Father stabs daughter 10 times over quarrel with wife

Two siblings are fighting for their lives in hospital after their father stabbed them several times following a domestic violence incident in Ziwani estate Nyandarua County.

Ken Mburu is said to have run berserk and stabbed the two minors aged seven and one years, set their house ablaze and then attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach on Saturday evening.

The seven-year-old girl suffered 10 knife stab wounds on the back, while the one-year-old girl suffered 5 on the back as well.

The suspect and the minors are currently admitted at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

Neighbours who were at the scene said Mburu’s inhumane act was triggered by a quarrel with his wife who was not at home when the incident happened.

Area Assistant Chief Mary Kimani confirming the incident said neighbours heard the children wailing and suspected they were being attacked.

A boy who was among the first to arrive at the scene found the two-year-old girl wailing in pain while calling for her mother while the elder girl was pleading with their father to stop the heinous act.

Neighbours said the man, whom they described as violent, had been insisting that the minors’ DNA be conducted to ascertain their paternity.

The angry neighbours at the same time wanted to lynch the man but he was rescued by officers from Mairo Inya Police Station.

Police said once discharged, Mburu will be arraigned in court where he is expected to face attempted murder charges, suicide charges and arson charges.

Meanwhile, a Nyandarua County Government Fire Engine that was headed to the scene of the incident to put out the fire was involved in an accident along the Nyahururu –Ol Kalou Road.

The driver suffered minor injuries while he lost control and veered off the road ramming into a nearby ditch.

A bystander who witnessed the accident said that the driver was speeding and must have lost control when he ran into a culvert which caused him to ram into a ditch before overturning.

By Lydia Mwangi