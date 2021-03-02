Father who allegedly plotted his Son’s murder in court

A man suspected to have masterminded the murder of his biological son is at this hour appearing before the Nyeri High Court for plea taking.

Stephen Kinini Wang’ondu alongside James Mahinda Mwangi, Eddy Kariuki Ngari, Raphael Wachira Kariuki and Geoffrey Warutumo Waturi are accused of plotting the murder of Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu whose lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood on January 1st this year.

In making the decision to charge the accused, the prosecution applied the evidentiary test, where they reviewed the evidence and found it sufficient with a good prospect of conviction against the 5 suspects.

The prosecution has further made a decision to release the deceased spouse, Charity Nyawira Muchiri, after investigators found no evidence linking her to the offense of murder.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Wangondu alongside five other suspects; Geoffrey Waturi, Eddy Kariuki Ngari, Charity Muchiri, James Mahinda Mwangi and Raphael Wachira were arraigned before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche on Thursday where the prosecution requested for a further five days to enable them conclude investigations.

Investigators have centered their probe on revelations that the deceased father paid the attackers 160,000 shillings to kill his son.

Mwangi, who was until his death a businessman in Mweiga town, Nyeri County is believed to have met his death in the wee hours of January 2021 moments before his body was discovered at the gate of his house in Wendiga village.

Tell Us What You Think