Fatou Bensouda officially bows out at the ICC

The mandate of the Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda has formally ended. Bensouda exits the Hague-based court after nine years in the job.

Her tenure ended Tuesday 15 June 2021. She has served the Court since 2004, first as Deputy Prosecutor.

She made history by becoming the first African and first woman to be the chief prosecutor at the ICC.

Renowned British lawyer Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, who is taking her place, will be sworn in as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court today, Wednesday, 16 June 2021.

Reflecting on her mandate at the ICC, Bensouda noted that “to be effective, to be just and to be a real deterrent, the Office of the Prosecutor’s activities and decisions must be based solely on the law and the evidence.”

“During my tenure, I have done my utmost to live by these convictions in the service of the Rome Statute, without fear or favour,” She said in her farewell message

In the past week, a number of farewell events were held in honour of the Gambian lawyer.

At the different events, the Principals and staff of the Court, State representatives and a range of other distinguished attendees thanked Prosecutor Bensouda for her dedicated service to the ICC for close to two decades.

Interventions, through live remarks or video contributions, noted the accomplishments of Prosecutor Bensouda and her lasting legacy, as well as the significant challenges, which have marked her term and which she has overcome with grace, resilience and professional integrity.