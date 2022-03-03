Fatou Bensouda to head Ethiopia conflict probe

The UN Human Rights Council has appointed former International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to head a team that will probe alleged violations during the conflict in Ethiopia.

The team will have two other international experts; Kenyan lawyer Kaari Betty Murungi and Steven Ratner of the United States.

They will serve on the newly-created International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia.

The UN rights body agreed last December to send international investigators to Ethiopia where the federal troops and rebels have been fighting.

The commission was handed a one-year renewable mandate to impartially investigate allegations of violations and abuses committed by all sides in the conflict.