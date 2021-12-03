Faulu Bank taps NGO Council to grow balance sheet

Faulu Bank has signed a deal with the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Council that will see the micro lender grow its deposits and non-funded income line.

The microfinance institution is eyeing a piece of funds flowing through NGOs which grew 8% in 2019 to stand at Kshs. 165.97 billion.

Data indicate that 88% of these funds were raised from sources outside Kenya.

According to Faulu Bank CEO Apollo Njoroge, the lender is banking on long term and sustainable strategies that will ensure the growth of its Current and Savings Account (CASA) and NFI line.

“Signing of this Memorandum of Understanding today will offer us an opportunity to support the council in capacity development and providing financial literacy to NGOs and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) while advancing our products and service to the NGO sector,” said Njoroge.

Under the deal, NGO Council engage members seeking to access tailor made financial solutions from the lender among them, Imani Account which is customized for NGOs, CBOs, and Churches.

“As a council, we have been having discussions with the bank and in the process expressed our desire for them to be pivotal in supporting and complementing the work that the NGOs are undertaking within the country. We are positive to support Faulu in any way we can to ensure that they partner with as many NGOs to achieve their mandate of capacity building through financial education,” said Samuel Githinji, Chairman NGO Council.

The Council says there are currently 11,262 registered NGOs in the country pursuing various charitable purposes, while 8,893 are active.

During the 2017/2018 period, NGOs spent a total of Kshs. 172.1 billion with Ksh 78.8 billion being injected in project implementation across the country.

Through the partnership, Faulu Bank targets to open at least 100 NGO accounts, mobilize over Kshs.150 million in deposits and earn over Kshs. 2million in foreign exchange income