The Grammys recognise major achievements in the music industry.

By Christine Olubayi

Music’s biggest event of the year, The Grammys, was held Monday night in Los Angeles. Although thee was a cloud of grief overing due to the sudden death of Kobe Bryant earlier, the perfomances were eletrifying. Here are some of our favourite moments:

1. Billie Eilish

18 year old Billie Eilish swept across five categories with major wins!

RECORD OF THE YEAR Bad Guy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

SONG OF THE YEAR Bad Guy

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

2. Anjelique Kidjo

The Beninese musician won in the BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM category for her album Celia. Burna Boy had been nominated in the same category and Anjelique dedicated her win to him.

3. Koffee

Beloved Jamaican artiste Koffee won BEST REGGAE ALBUM for the album Rapture. She made history being the the youngest reggae act (she is 19) and the first female artist to win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

4. The honoring of Kobe Bryant.

American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant died tragically on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Alicia Keys, the hostess of the night led the crowd in taking a moment of silence to pay respect to Bryant. Boyz II Men sang their song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye., and Lizzo dedicated her performances to him.

5. The Fashions

The red carpet was home to the most bold, colourful and intriguing outfits. The most crazy of the night include: