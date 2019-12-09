From flowy gowns to glass slippers the Tribal Chic red carpet had it all

Kenya’s most exclusive annual fashion show, Tribal Chic returned this weekend for its 10th anniversary. The fashion show has always sought to recognise and appreciate fashion both locally and internationally, and sometimes even merging the two. Established designers that have previously showcased at the Tribal Chic include; Masaba Gupta, Lilabare, Penny Winter, Mille Collines, Nike Kondakis, Mateene Kahindo, Katungulu Mwendwa, Lalesso, Deepa Dosaja (just to name a few).

The designers that showcased this weekend included Fiona Kay, Hamaji, IAMISIGO, Katush by Katungulu Mwendwa, Lilabare, Enanai, Ikwetta, Mahlet Afework, MERON Addis Ababa, Moksh, Moshions, Niku Singh, NY 77 Design, odAOMO Kenya and Suhaa Schmitz Accessories.

The crème de la crème of fashion and media all showed up this Saturday dressed to impress.

Lyra Aoko

Lyra, a portrait, lifestyle and commercial photographer wore an outfit inspired by Beyonce’s style in her music video “Spirit”.

Silvia Njoki

Fashion stylist Silvia showed up in a beautiful Fiona Kay dress paired with earrings from the same brand.

Nancie Mwai

Fashion blogger Nancie showed up in a black and white print dress with a thigh-high slit. She was styled by Brian Babu.

Brian Babu

Fashion stylist Brian Babu represented the motherland in an agbada.

Sheila Mwanyigha

The media personality paired her black dress with African accessories.

Lucia Musau

Lucia, African Elite PR, made a statement in a Wambui Mukenyi high-low ruffled skirt.

Connie Aluoch

The foremost name in Kenyan fashion represented Africa well in her striking African print outfit by Nato Woman.

Tribal Chic, an annual fashion event, is held at the Tribe Hotel which boasts unique architecture and inspiring interiors. The Tribe hotel echoes the true image of Nairobi; a hip, dazzling, sophisticated and creative city. Tribe’s events, including Tribal Chic, are aimed at showcasing only the best local and international talent while supporting causes that enrich the lives of others.

