The world’s most loved champagne, Moët & Chandon, hosted a sparkling party this past weekend.  Friends and guests of the champagne house came together around the globe to raise their champagne glasses in a toast to the memorable moments that bring joy to their lives.

It was an exclusive afternoon of champagne, music, and the best fashion looks. The white and gold affair was one to be coveted and our Nairobi stars put their most stylish feet forward. We were wowed.

Here are a few of our best Moët Grand Day looks:

Actress Catherine Kamau
Sonal Maherali and Vinie O
Lucia Musau
Mwende Ngao
Hair stylist Phoina

 

