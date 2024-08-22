FAWE in push to strengthen women’s political participation through mentorship

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) is leading efforts to mentor and involve more young women in Kenya’s political space.

FAWE in collaboration with The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) KEWOPA held a two-day workshop hosted in Machakos County.

The workshop which is part of the Women Political Participation Programme brought together elected women leaders and aspiring young female politicians for discussions seeking to increase awareness and boost the number of women in politics.

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Hussein Marjan Hussein, major strides have been made by the commission in enhancing the representation of women in parliament and county assemblies under the party-leadership framework.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections in line with the constitution.

The Registrar of political parties Dr. Anne Nderitu affirmed her commitment to advancing women’s political development, noting the amendment to the Political Party Act in 2022 and the establishment of women leaders within political parties as key milestones.

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in the National Assembly and Chairperson of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), cautioned aspiring women politicians about the challenges of navigating Kenya’s male-dominated political landscape.

She urged women to stay focused and grounded, advising that joining political parties and engaging actively in political processes would increase their chances of success.

“You must be grounded in who you are so that people don’t go and start defining you. I see a lot of young people getting into parliament and getting lost. You get lost inside to fit in…” said Odhiambo.

“We have over-glamorized politics in Kenya. Politics is a selfless service,” Odhiambo added.

Dagoretti North MP and KEWOPA Vice Chairperson Beatrice Elachi underscored the ongoing struggle for gender equality in politics and the push to achieve one-third representation of women by 2047.

She also noted the increasing role of technology in politics and urged young leaders to build teams that understand both technology and the political field.

Nominated senators Irene Mayaka, Beth Syengo and Crystal Asige also shared their experiences during the forum.