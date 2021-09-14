FC Talanta and Vihiga Bullets dominate nominations for NSL Awards

The final list of nominees, selected by a five-member panel ahead of the upcoming National Super League Awards, has been revealed.

11 categories had been earmarked for awards, among them the Coach, Player, and Young Player of the year, as well as the fair play team of the year and the most outstanding match officials.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa is also set to award the most outstanding organization in using sports as a tool for community development.

The gala is set to be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Serena Hotel, starting at 12 noon

Final List

Most Valuable Player

Anthony Gicho (FC Talanta)

Cornelius Juma (Mwatate United)

Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets)

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper)

Bonphas Munyasa (APS Bomet)

Gedion Ogweno (Migori Youth)

Wilson Mwangi (Muranga Seal)

Defender of the Year

Chris Wilunda (APS Bomet FC)

Nichodemus Malika (FC Talanta)

Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets)

Midfielder of the Year

Antony Gicho (FC Talanta)

Bonface Kweyu (Vihiga Bullets)

Brian MICHIRA (Shabana)

Golden Boot (Best Forward)

Cornelius Juma (Mwatate United)

Jackson Oketch (Vihiga Bullets)

Samuel Ndung’u (Kenya Police)

Young Player of the Year (Most Promising Player)

Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All Stars)

Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All Stars)

Brian Michira (Shabana)

Coach of the Year

Ken Kenyatta (FC Talanta)

Edward Manoah (Vihiga Bullets)

Benedict Simiyu (APS Bomet)

Fair Play Award (Team)

Fortune Sacco

Kibera Black Stars

Vihiga Bullets

Team of the Year

FC Talanta

Kenya Police

Vihiga Bullets

Center Referee of the Year

Edwin Bobiyo

Lucy Juma

Wycliffe Itolondo

Assistant Referee of the Year

Irene Masha

Oliver Lime

Walter Maritim