FC Talanta signs 3 year sponsorship deal with betting firm 10bet

FKF Premier League new boys FC Talanta have signed up a three-year sponsorship deal with global betting giants 10bet ahead of the new season.

The club who earned their top-flight status as National Super League champions, becomes the sixth club in Africa sponsored by 10bet who have now rolled out operations in Kenya.

“We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and contribute to the football industry in Africa, and it’s a major step towards achieving our main goal, which is making football fans happier all around the globe,” 10bet said.

In a bid to solidify its position in Africa by developing football from the grassroots level up to the highest level, 10bet, who have drafted in football stars Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania as part of their brand, maintain that sponsoring FC Talanta is just the beginning of their quest to be part of Kenya’s football development story.

“It is an ongoing initiative as there are more opportunities not only in the online betting industry but also in developing football in Africa, taking note of iconic talents from Africa representing other countries. These partnerships are truly a game changer.” The betting firm said.

Talanta kick off their premier league campaign against Wazito as they make their debut appearance among the big boys of Kenya football.

10bet has also rolled out a programme to equip youngsters with professional coaching and even various sports kits to grassroots teams, where the future talent of major teams lies.

“Enriching football in Africa is only the beginning. It goes without saying that there is prodigious and arguably unmatched talent in the sport industry in Africa. There are thousands of young talents who don’t reach their potential due to limited coaching or facilities,” the firm said.

10bet, a global sports betting and casino brand present in more than 12 countries has over the years positioned itself as a pioneer in sports offering a massive coverage of sports and events, including the Champions League, NBA and virtual sports, among others.