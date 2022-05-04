Fear no one, Raila tells Nyeri leaders

Cabinet Secretaries Joe Mucheru (Ministry of ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs) and his Health services counterpart Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday accompanied the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to a meeting with leaders from Nyeri County.

Raila has for the last 4 days held series of meetings with leaders from the Mt. Kenya region aligned to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition in a bid to strengthen the coalition ahead of the August Polls.

During the meeting, the party said it will next week make public its manifesto.

Raila said the newly formed grassroots committees will work hand in hand with his presidential secretariat to deliver votes come August.

There is an ongoing conversation in Central Kenya as well as every other corner of our Nation. This country is slowly rising above shortcuts and half truths. We are coming together as a people. Had a positive engagement with leaders drawn from Nyeri County. pic.twitter.com/cSmok2XTrM — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 4, 2022

The two cabinet secretaries have unanimously rallied behind the Azimio presidential candidate, saying that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate is best based to accomplish President Kenyatta’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, Kagwe urged Mt. Kenya region to support Raila’s quest for the Presidency.

Also present in the meeting were Kisumu Governor Anyang Ngong’o, Nyeri senator Ephraim Maina among other political leaders.

Raila also noted that the party will allow candidates from constituent parties to campaign for their respective elective positions for one month after which a poll will be done to identify the most popular candidate to fly the Azimio flag.

He implored on the leaders to be his foot soldiers and cement his support in the vote rich region.

Raila also noted that the party will allow candidates from constituent parties to campaign for their respective elective positions for one month after which a poll will be done to identify the most popular candidate to fly the Azimio flag.

He implored on the leaders to be his foot soldiers and cement his support in the vote rich region.

Raila told the leaders that the aim is to ensure internal competition does not reduced Azimio’s numerical strength in the elective positions.

On Thursday, Raila is expected to hold a similar meeting with Nyandarua and Nakuru leaders.

In the meantime, Dr.Noah Wekesa will chair the committee of eminent persons that will interview possible running mate nominees for Raila Odinga.

The committee has resolved to interview candidates who have expressed interest as long as they belong to a constituent party under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition. Those interested in the position have a day to apply.