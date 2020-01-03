Fear of gas shortage as new regulations take effect

Consumers are fearing a possible shortage cooking gas following mass closure by retailers.

This follows the enactment of the LPG regulations that came into force two days ago which outlines tough requirements for cooking gas traders.

A spot check by channel one business discovered many closed businesses which has been blamed on the new regulations.

It has been a tough two days for cooking gas retailers. After a grace period of six month the Liquefied petroleum gas law came to force this week, which is expected to alter the LPG market radically.

However, despite the six months period given to traders to comply, most of them have been caught flat-footed.

The new regulations were passed by parliament in June last year with implementation starting on the 1st of January 2020. The law makes it mandatory for retailers to register their businesses and obtain valid licenses from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

However, two days since the regulator implemented the new rules, compliance by vendors seems to be low, according to a spot check by channel1 business.

Many cooking gas vendors in Pangani, Nairobi closed their business to avoid our TV team.

Consumers, who also refused to speak to us on camera decried the implementation of the new LPG regulations saying, they will be the ones affected.

According to them, they are staring at a possible shortage of LPG supply if retailers continue to close shop.