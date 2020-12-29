Fears of massive drop out in Narok over teenage pregnancies

Police are holding three girls and their family members who had just undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Narok North.

A manhunt has been launched for the traditional circumciser who is still at large.

This comes even as concerns continue over rising cases of teenage pregnancies a week after Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai declared war against FGM (FGM) and early marriages, which has affected the lives of many school-going girls in the county.

It is projected that 44 per cent of schoolgirls are likely to drop out due to pregnancy blamed on early marriages and FGM prevalent among the Maasai community.

Anti FGM Chair Agnes Pareiyo is worried that the majority of the affected girls might not resume school.

She is now calling on the local authorities to heed to President Kenyatta’s directive and ensure all school-going children complete their studies to ensure the future of the girls in the county is not in jeopardy.

Speaking at Tasaru girls rescue centre, Pareiyo said the situation had been worsened by the seven-month break following early closure of schools and urged parents not to abdicate their parental responsibility.

Data from the children’s department shows increased cases of early pregnancy for girls between the ages of 10 and 14 in Narok County in the first six months of this year owing to the unprecedented closure of schools as a result of Covid-19.

She thanked police for their swift action in arresting a family that was performing the outlawed practice two days ago.

Her sentiments were echoed by Narok North Police commander Fredrick Siundu who confirmed several arrests of those perpetrating FGM vowing not to relent in tackling the vice.

Narok is leading in the number of teenage pregnancies as a result of harmful cultural practices.

He appealed to all parents to ensure they take their children to school come January 4 irrespective of challenges, saying education was a basic right of a child.

He says they will work closely with the local administrators to counter any drop outs.

“We will move around schools and make sure all students even those pregnant are back to school and action will be taken against parents denying their children the right to education”, said Siundu.

He disclosed that they are pursuing six cases of defilement and that the suspects will be arraigned in court soon.

Bishop John Purkoi PAG church Church called on parents to protect and safeguard their children ‘s future being alert and responsible.