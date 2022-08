Maize farmers in Nakuru county are counting losses in the millions, due to crop failure caused by frost. The farmers are now being urged to plant alternative crops that are resilient to the cold such as beans to make up for the losses before the end of the season. This comes as the Agricultural employers Association warned of an increase in food prices due to the harsh weather conditions and an acute shortage of maize flour.

