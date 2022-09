The main functions of muscles in the human body are movement, supporting the skeleton, protection of internal organs, blood circulation and heat generation. When muscles waste away or diminish, the human body is unable to perform these tasks. That is what befell baby Neilah Zuri at a tender age of six months. Our reporter Terry Njenga tells us how that condition, defined in medical terms as Spinal Muscular Atrophy, changed the life of baby Neilah and her family.

