February deadline given to achieve 100pc high school transition

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Government officials until the end of February to ensure a 100 per cent transition of the 2019 KCPE candidates to secondary school.

The President promised unspecified disciplinary action against officials, especially Ministry of Interior officers across the ranks from Regional Commissioners to Assistant Chiefs, in whose jurisdictions children won’t have reported to the school by the end of February deadline.

The Head of State said the Government wants to make its pledge of a 100 per cent transition rate to secondary school a total success.

“Let us make sure that every child is in school and I am giving you until the end of February,” he said.

The President spoke in Nakuru County when he toured the ongoing construction of a 65-kilometre road in Subukia Constituency.

“It is your duty to ensure that every child is in school. Any student having fees problems should be helped by the government,” the President said when he addressed thousands of Subukia residents who turned to welcome him as he made stopovers in Bahati, Maili Kumi and Kia Maina.

President Kenyatta said all stakeholders including Members of Parliament should ensure that every child of school-going age is in school. He said MPs should use the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support children with school fees challenges.

Besides state officials, the President put parents on the spot, saying by end of February the government will take action against any parent whose child is found loitering instead of being in school.

“We will take actions against the administrator of that area as well as the parent,” said the President.

The new road will connect Subukia Maseno —Lower Solai — Majimatamu — kamukunji — Solai — Maili Kumi Road.

The President said the construction of the road at a cost of Shs 2.2 billion will be completed by July this year and will include carpeting of access and feeder roads within Subukia town.

He urged Kenyans to remain united, saying that a country without peace will not achieve progress and promised to visit every part of the country in his bid to achieve a peaceful and united nation.

On the ongoing rural electrification programme, President Kenyatta assured locals that the expansion of electricity connections will be continued to ensure that every household is connected to electric power.