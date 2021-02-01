February will be a dry month, weatherman warns

The Kenya Meteorological Department says February will be generally a dry month.

The forecast indicates that most parts of the country will have sunny and dry conditions throughout the month.

In the forecast, the weatherman notes that few areas in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria basin, and Southern Rift Valley are likely to experience occasional rainfall.

In a statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura, a few high ground areas in the central region could experience occasional light rainfall but they will be lower than the long-term means of the region during the month of February.

The North-western Region of Turkana, West Pokot, and Samburu are expected to experience sunny and dry conditions that will also see minimum temperatures at 30°C rising to a maximum of 40°C.

The weatherman is urging farmers in the agricultural areas to take advantage of the dry weather to harvest their crops and effectively dry the grains before storage.

The Meteorologists are urging farmers to work with the Ministry of Agriculture on land preparation ahead of the long rains season that begins in March through to May.

However, they are warning of a reduction in pasture and fodder for wildlife and livestock with a possibility of a shortage of drinking water for humans, livestock and wildlife and could result in human/wildlife conflicts due to competition for water and pasture.