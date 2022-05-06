Federation of Evangelical churches endorses DP Ruto for Presidency

The Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto as the best placed to be the 5th President of Kenya.

In a statement led by their Chairman Bishop Samuel Njiriri, the Federation said they will not remain neutral in the forthcoming contest saying their will mobilize their congregation to support DP Ruto.

They say DP Ruto track record in the last 10 years is second to none and is the best person to continue with the development projects initiated during the Jubilee Government reign.

“We are asking Kenyans to choose a leader who is close to us, a leader who understands our problems as a church. We will go to church and urge our people to vote for DP William Ruto as the president of Kenya in the August polls,” they said.

The Church leaders have further urged the DP to name a woman as his running mate saying time is ripe for women to ascend to the second highest office in the Country.

They endorsed Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru as their preferred candidate for the runninga mate position saying the two would make a fantastic duo.

Bishop Njiriri said Governor Waiguru will represent the interest of Kenyans at large but more importantly the youths and women.

“We believe a Ruto, Waiguru ticket will spur this country into greater heights economically,” They said.