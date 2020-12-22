Feisal Abdallah Bader sworn in as Mswambeni MP

Newly elected Msambweni Member of Parliament Feisal Abdallah Bader has on Tuesday been sworn in.

Feisal Bader who was running as an independent candidate in the just concluded Mswambweni by-election garnered 15,251 votes compared to ODM’s candidate Omari Boga who got 10,444 votes.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Deputy President William Ruto threw his support behind Bader after the ruling Jubilee Party withdrew from the poll.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The DP expressed satisfaction in the victory of Feisal Bader hours after he was declared the winner.

According to Ruto, Feisal’s victory is a demonstration that real power rests with the people, even as he thanked the electorate in Msambweni for showing faith in Feisal’s abilities.

“Democracy and people power have triumphed. Watu wa msambweni Mungu awabariki.” Ruto said.

On his part, Bader promised to focus on completing the late MP Suleiman Dori’s agenda