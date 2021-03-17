Femi becomes the first African female brand ambassador for the energy drink

A day after releasing a new single, Kaka empire femcee has announced that she is the new brand ambassador for Monster Energy drink.

Monster Energy is an American energy drink company founded in 2002. It is the second-highest-rated energy drink after Red Bull. Monster is known for its sponsorship of extreme sports, music and gaming just to mention a few.

Femi one announced the news on her Twitter handle. “A big win for Kenya, a big win for Africa! And another win for the female rap game, you’re looking at the first African female Monster Energy Brand Ambassador (SIC).”

Femi one isn’t the only Kenyan rapper associated with the brand, Check out the Khaligraph Jones’ Kronicles here.

