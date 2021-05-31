Femi One’s GREATNESS drops today.

Femi One has been rapping for a long time now and has worked hard to get to where she is right now. For most people, Femi One became a household name to them after the ‘Ligi Soo ‘ remix, which is to date, one of the biggest remixes of the country. King Kaka is the man who took her chance on her by signing her to his label, hence kickstarting her career. For anyone who has been keeping tabs on her musical journey, her debut album; ‘GREATNESS’ which dropped today is right on time.

Femi One already hosted a listening party for her friends and family on May 27th at Sarit Centre. The album contains seven years of Femi’s work and features so many talented artistes. Musical artistes such as Oksyde, Jadi, Zakah and Sanaipei Tande (the only other female artiste on the album) have been featured. It has dropped exclusively on Boomplay and contains 14 tracks.

Check out GREATNESS.

