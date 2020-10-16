21 music videos trending on YouTube Kenya including Burna Boy, Stormzy and Bebe Rexha

We’ve compiled a list of some of the trending Kenyan and international videos available on YouTube. We’ve left out songs like “Litawachoma” by Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu which has been trending at number one for two weeks and the duo’s other song “Cheche” which has been trending for a whole month. Furthermore, in order to make this list as lean as possible, we’ve left out songs that appear in our previous lists.

We’ve given priority to brand new and newish music that dropped during the week or at the end of last week including King Kaka’s “Big Up” and Otile Brown and Lexsil’s “Remedy”.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

King Kaka Ft Pascal Takodi – You

Femi One Ft Nviiri – Kipetero Kiyesu

Nyashinski – Serious

Lexsil feat Otile – Remedy

Wakadinali – XXXL

Nadia Mukami feat Sanaipei Tande – Wangu

Baby Rexha – Baby I’m Jealous

Burna Boy feat Stormzy – Real life

Timmy Tdat feat Faith Stan – Jirani amenimada

Matata – Gengetone love

21 Savage feat Metro Booming – Running

Rich Mavoko feat AY – Bad Boy (New)

Evelyn Wanjiru – Everlasting (New)

Alex Kasau – Historia

Pop Smoke feat Lil Tay – Mood Swings

Wakuu feat Zzero sufuri – Nyongi

Brand New

Lamaz Span KOB – Chai ndo na make

King Kaka feat Pascal Takodi – Big Up

Kibandanski Man – Melanin

Naiboi feat Rapdamu – Wacha ikae

