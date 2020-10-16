21 music videos trending on YouTube Kenya including Burna Boy, Stormzy and Bebe Rexha
We’ve compiled a list of some of the trending Kenyan and international videos available on YouTube. We’ve left out songs like “Litawachoma” by Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu which has been trending at number one for two weeks and the duo’s other song “Cheche” which has been trending for a whole month. Furthermore, in order to make this list as lean as possible, we’ve left out songs that appear in our previous lists.
We’ve given priority to brand new and newish music that dropped during the week or at the end of last week including King Kaka’s “Big Up” and Otile Brown and Lexsil’s “Remedy”.
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
King Kaka Ft Pascal Takodi – You
Femi One Ft Nviiri – Kipetero Kiyesu
Nyashinski – Serious
Lexsil feat Otile – Remedy
Wakadinali – XXXL
Nadia Mukami feat Sanaipei Tande – Wangu
Baby Rexha – Baby I’m Jealous
Burna Boy feat Stormzy – Real life
Timmy Tdat feat Faith Stan – Jirani amenimada
Matata – Gengetone love
21 Savage feat Metro Booming – Running
Rich Mavoko feat AY – Bad Boy (New)
Evelyn Wanjiru – Everlasting (New)
Alex Kasau – Historia
Pop Smoke feat Lil Tay – Mood Swings
Wakuu feat Zzero sufuri – Nyongi
Brand New
Lamaz Span KOB – Chai ndo na make
King Kaka feat Pascal Takodi – Big Up
Kibandanski Man – Melanin
Naiboi feat Rapdamu – Wacha ikae
