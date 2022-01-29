Femi One, Naiboi and Arya Starr top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Thought I was gonna stop, Remix” by Papoose.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Naiboi and Femi One released their new collaboration “Jam” which premiered this week and is currently trending on the Kenyan charts. Additionally, Arrow Bwoy, is back with the music video to his popular single “Unconditional Love” featuring an elaborate proposal scene.

Regionally, this week we feature Arya Starr featuring Ckay with their new song “Beggie Beggie”. The Nigerian star, Arya, is also due to perform in Kenya at Thrift Social’s pre-valentine event set for February.

Internationally, 90s rap great Papoose is back with the remix to his song “Thought I was gonna stop” featuring his wife Remy Ma, 2 Chains, Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Ali Kiba – Utu

Arya Starr feat CKay – Beggie Beggie

Arrow Bwoy – Unconditional Love

Naiboi feat Femi One – Jam

 

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – Santo

Wiz Khalifa feat Juicy J – Backseat

FKA Twigs – Jealousy

Grimes – Shinigami Eyes

Sarkodie feat Oxlade – Non Living thing

Mbuzi Gang ft Lava Lava & KRG The Don – Happy Birthday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecGou7wCFBw&ab_channel=MbuziGang

 

Masauti ft Sammyoung – Sele (Selelea)

Magix Enga – Power

Miss P – Chuni

Gucci Mane feat Lil Durk – Rumours

Mayorkun feat Victony – Holy Father

  

