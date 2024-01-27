Femicide: Husband fatally stabs wife in dispute over college enrollment

A 27 year old husband has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife at her parents home in Kipsolu, Kericho County.

The 25 years old woman had returned to her parents’ home following a dispute with her husband.

The man is alleged to have stabbed her on the neck.

It is alleged that the husband was not happy with the victim’s to join college for further studies.,

The man is currently under police custody at Sosiot Police Station pending arraignment in court.

Kericho County MP Beatrice Kemei has since condemned the incident calling for an to end to femicide in the country.

This comes even as women and civil societies held peaceful demonstrations on Saturday to condemn the rising cases of femicide in the country.

Atleast 10 women have been killed since January 2024.