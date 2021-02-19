Featuring “Njoo” by Susumila and Sho Madjozi

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we’re excited for the Benzema and Rekles collaboration “Pepeta”. We’re also excited about the collaboration between Harmonize and Anjella.

Internationally, Rita Ora just released a new song “Bang” featuring Imanbek.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Fena – Vaccine

Avril – Promise

Susumila feat Sho Madjozi – Njoo

Gloria Muliro – Anatenda

Benzema feat Rekles – Pepeta

Rayvanny – Valentine

Rita Ora feat Imabeck – Bang

NF – Clouds

Sam Fischer feat Demi Lovato – What other people say

Harmonize feat Anjella – All night

King Kaka feat Kristoff – Utanipata

