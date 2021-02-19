Featuring “Njoo” by Susumila and Sho Madjozi
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we’re excited for the Benzema and Rekles collaboration “Pepeta”. We’re also excited about the collaboration between Harmonize and Anjella.
Internationally, Rita Ora just released a new song “Bang” featuring Imanbek.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Fena – Vaccine
Avril – Promise
Susumila feat Sho Madjozi – Njoo
Gloria Muliro – Anatenda
Benzema feat Rekles – Pepeta
Rayvanny – Valentine
Rita Ora feat Imabeck – Bang
NF – Clouds
Sam Fischer feat Demi Lovato – What other people say
Harmonize feat Anjella – All night
King Kaka feat Kristoff – Utanipata