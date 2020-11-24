The Fenamenal x Denri collabo is phenomenal.

Singer, Fena Gitu has entered a new level of partnership with bag makers, Denri Africa. Denri is a Kenyan fashion brand that creates quality leather bags. Fena and Denri have been in love with each other for years and their love is blooming with this new collection. “Over 3 years ago, I spotted a young, seductively ambitious, quality Kenyan band making waves, and I just had to get in on it. Little did I know that THEY wanted in on me too! The rest, as you may have witnessed, has been an incredible story of growth, dedication and strong sense of brand loyalty both ways“. Fena declared via her Instagram page.

The collaboration is a fantastic travel set comprising of a travel bag and a chest bag.The bags come in the gorgeous colours of white, black, grey, amber brown, spice brown, beige, dark chocolate, and red.

The first 50 customers to purchase the travel set actually get the chest bag for free! You can purchase the set on the Denri website at KSH 1,800, and the travel bag at KSH 5,000.

