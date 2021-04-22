Kick back and enjoy Fena live courtesy of Jameson

It’s been a long time since Kenyans got to enjoy Jameson concerts. In fact the last Jameson concert was back in December of 2019 in Mombasa. The Jameson Connect concerts were always an experience that brought together international and Kenyan musicians & DJs. International superstars such as 2 Chainz, T.I., Tinie Tempah and Chris Martin have graced the Kenyan stages courtesy of Jameson.

Now Jameson wants to give us a taste of the festival experience this coming weekend. The Irish whiskey brand beloved by Kenyans has teamed up with the phenomenal Fena Gitu to give us an online concert. It is dubbed the Black & Gold live concert and will be happening live on YouTube and Instagram. 25th of April is Fena’s birthday and she will be sharing the day with us by performing live.

Catch the concert from 8:30p.m.

