Fena, Sanaipei set for DadaSoko event scheduled for Saturday

DadaSoko is a Kenyan social impact project by GlobalSoko Foundation.

Fena Gitu and Sanaipei Tande will be attending the DadaSoko event, a Kenyan social impact project by GlobalSoko Foundation. DadaSoko will launch a Designer Fashion Runway and digital Marketplace event for Kenyan women entrepreneurs at the K1 in Parklands, Nairobi on Saturday, December 18th afternoon.

This Saturday’s launch will feature unique clothing, jewellery and fashion accessories – all designed, manufactured and marketed by DadaSoko’s young women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, an all-female DJ crew will be in charge of the event’s music and Sheila Mwanyigha is expected to host.

Speaking about the event, Moses Kusasira, President and Co-Founder said, “We are a non-profit social impact project which is self-sustaining. Our global eCommerce ecosystem is specifically designed for young African women entrepreneurs with the sole aim to empower them with digital business transformation tools to effectively compete in the global marketplace.”

Nairobi Women Representative Hon. Esther Passaris called the DadaSoko project transformational saying,

“The only way to support the youth is by creating such incoming generating projects that enable them to showcase what they are capable of not only locally but to the global audience. This is also coming at a time when many people have lost their jobs and therefore a very welcome idea. This is very sustainable and I am really looking forward to the event on Saturday.”

Since 2020 and the advent of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Kenya’s unemployment rate has risen as many were laid off and businesses closed.

“Since September, the DadaSoko Project has been training hundreds of young independent businesswomen in cities and remote rural areas across Kenya. All graduates of the training program are given their own online stores on the DadaSoko Global Virtual Marketplace eCommerce platform for selling their products and services locally in Kenya and around the world.” Pete Munyasia, GlobalSoko Foundation Director of International Operations and Co-Founder revealed.