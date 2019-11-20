Kenya’s prominent femcees and AFRIMMA 2019 nominee, Fena, will be live in concert on Saturday

Fena, described as one of Kenya’s prominent femcees and an AFRIMMA 2019 nominee, is set to release her sophomore album Unleashed on 23rd Nov 2019 at the Junction Mall (Silo parking rooftop) from 6 PM at an event dubbed #FenaUnleashed.

Known for smash hits including “Kaende”, “Steam”, “Sema Ngwe”, “Trouble” and “Doing Her Thing”, will release the anticipated new album to celebrate her 10 years in the industry. The celebration dubbed #FenaAt10 project and will be backed by a series of events.

The Unleashed album will embody a transformation of Fena’s persona, style and sound. In the album, Fena tackles themes of love, ambition, women empowerment and leadership, while encompassing Nairobi’s vibrant lifestyle. She works with top producers on the 15-track album among them: Kanyeria, iLogos Music, Jazz Odongo, Mutoriah, Dillie and Magix Enga.

The album features tracks such as “Monday Blues”, “Siri”, “Zing Zong”, “Trouble”, “Karibia” which capture Fena’s softer, lovey-dovey side. Whereas “Doing Her Thing Though”, “Chai Moto”, “Unleashed”, “Ndigithia” and “Empress” express a go-getter, unapologetic Fena. It will also feature her hit singles “Steam”, “Sijaskia Vibaya”, “Sema Ng’we” and “Kaende”.

Speaking about the album, she said, “This project represents my coming of age as Fena. I realized that I needed to explore corners in my life that I was previously shy/coy about to make more timeless music.” Adding, “With a fresh boost of confidence and years of experience in the music industry, I took on the challenge to become one of Africa’s most sought after singer/songwriters.”

About #FENAAT10

On 13th Oct 2019 Fena hosted an album listening party for her fans at the Alchemist Bar. The upcoming Unleashed concert is in partnership with Capital FM, Coca-Cola, Marini Naturals, Kericho Gold, The Junction Mall, Oh Snap, Mookh, Nywele Nzuri, Pace, Denri Africa and Chukua Selfie. Having pursued a solo career since 2009, Fena Gitu will be celebrating a decade in the Music and Entertainment industry this year. Dubbed #FenaAt10, this will be done through a series of events and projects set to start in October (2019) and run through till 2020.

