Some of Kenya’s biggest musicians are set to take part in the Next Wave concert set for Saturday, March 22nd at the Carnivore grounds. The event is set to take place from 12 pm – 7 pm allowing for those in attendance to get back home in time before the curfew.

Several musicians are set to take to the stage to perform including Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami, Prezzo, Willy Paul, Ssaru, Band Beca, Bahati, JuaKali, Wakadinali among others.

Organised by Roya entertainment, the event will adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health.

Tickets are currently available for purchase on M-Tickets.

