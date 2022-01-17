Feng Shui in the bedroom: The Do’s and Don’t

Promote harmony and relaxation in your bedroom with Feng Shui.

The bedroom should be a place of rest, relaxation and romance, period. Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese perspective rooted in the belief that everything possesses energy could come into play when arranging your bedroom. Whether you believe it or not, it could be interesting to incorporate Feng Shui while laying out your bedroom. The right Feng Shui will balance out the energy in your space, impact your wellbeing and even your relationship.

DO: Ensure your bed is in commanding position. Thus means that when in bed, ensure you’re facing the door while not directly in line with the door. Your bed should have a clear vantage point of the bedroom door.

DON’T: Place your headboard against a wall that has a toilet on the other side.

DO: Limit the number of mirrors in the bedroom. A statement mirror can be a great addition to the room but don’t overdo it. Mirrors double what they reflect so having too many can cause an imbalance of energy.

DON’T: Keep clutter under the bed. According to Feng Shui, the items under your bed can affect you while you’re in the sleep/passive state. Get rid of the clutter under the bed and if you have to use that space as storage, ensure it’s for items associated with sleep. (E.g. Linen, blankets and pillows).

DO: Incorporate a rug. Other than adding on to the aesthetics of the room, a rug near or under the bed can help ground the energy when sleeping, and create a balance between yin (soft textures) and yang (hard surfaces).

DON’T: Keep electronics in the bedroom. In order to get ample rest while in there, keep away the computer, television and other distracting electronics from the bedroom.

DO: Open your curtains everyday. Drawing the blinds everyday “let’s the outside in”. The action allows for natural light to come in while allowing fresh air to flow.

DON’T: Place your bed under any low beams, soffits, or sloped ceilings… balance.