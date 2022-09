The National Rugby Sevens team, Shujaa, finished 12th overall at the just concluded Rugby World Cup 7’s, after losing 26-19 to USA in the 11th place playoff at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa. Meanwhile, Commonwealth games champion, Ferdinand Omanyala, finished third at the Memorial Borisa Hanzekovica meeting in Zagreb, Croatia last night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...