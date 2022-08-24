Omanyala heads to Italy as global stars resume rivalries in Lausanne

Newly crowned 100m Commonwealth games champion Ferdinand Omanyala, leaves the country tonight ahead of the 35th edition of the Citta De Paddova meeting at Stadio Collbachini,Padua Italy

The one day meeting is part of the World Athletics continental tour which will be held on 4th September in the Northern Italian town.

Omanyala who took part in various competitions this year has promised to do all he can to finish his season on a high.

Omanyala has had an outstanding season where among others he beat American Fred Kerley to the gold medal in the Kipkeino classic continental tour before winning the 100m title in the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius where he also anchored the men’s 4 x100m relay team to victory.

The Africa 100m record holder crowned it all when he became the first Kenyan to win the 100m men Commonwealth title in Birmingham this month.

Omanyala is now targetting his first podium finish in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France after his Olympic games debut in Tokyo where he reached the semi-finals.

Athletissima meeting

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Diamond League continues towards its crescendo.

The Lausanne stop will be the second third last meeting in the 13 leg circuit.Brussels and Zurich are scheduled for September.

Global gold medallists are among those heading to the Swiss city on the hunt for performances that will secure their spot in the Diamond League final back in Switzerland – at the Weltklasse meeting in Zurich – on 7-8 September.

The stacked fields feature 12 recently-crowned individual world champions, the same number of individual Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo and nine champions from last year’s Diamond League.

There is incredible quality wherever you look, including Jakob Ingebrigtsen – fresh from another European 1500m and 5000m double – against Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang and Oliver Hoare in the shorter event, and Sifan Hassan against Ejgayehu Taye and Laura Muir in the 3000m.

The women’s 100m is close to a re-run of the recent world final, with all three medallists – Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah – challenging each other for the first time since Oregon as they seek points to qualify for the final.

Also on the hunt are world finalists Mujinga Kambundji, Aleia Hobbs and Marie-Josee Ta Lou, plus USA’s 19-year-old Tamari Davis, who twice ran under the world U20 100m record in Memphis last month, clocking 10.87 and 10.83, and her compatriot Twanisha Terry.

The men’s 1500m also looks set to be a thriller, as Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen has been added to the field to take on Australia’s newly-crowned Commonwealth champion Hoare and four-time Diamond League champion Cheruiyot, who was second behind Hoare in Birmingham and won the 2019 world title as well as Olympic silver in Tokyo, plus Stewart McSweyn, Josh Kerr and Kipsang.

Additional Reporting by Agencies