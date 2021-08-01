Ferguson Rotich and Emanuel Korir qualify for men’s 800m Olympics final

Ferguson Rotich finished first in his semi final to qualify for the men’s 800m final at the Olympic Games.

Rotich who finished fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil clocked 1:44.04 to cross the finish line first ahead of Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina who was placed second 1:44.53 as Eliot Giles finished third.

Emmanuel Korir atoned for his 400m miss by finishing second in his qualifying round clocking 1:44.74 behind race winner Patrick Dobek of Poland who posted 1:44.60.

Kenya’s third representative in the race Michael Saruni failed to advance after finishing 6th in his qualifying round.

The men’s 800m final will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.