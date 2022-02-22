Fernandes insists stories of Manutd dressing-room unrest are nonsense

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United have “more identity” under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and insists stories of dressing-room unrest are nonsense.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and has overseen a recovery in the Premier League, picking up 25 points from 12 games to take United from sixth to fourth. In that same period, only leaders Manchester City have collected more points.

Despite United’s improvement in the league, rumours of discontent in the dressing room have continued to circulate, prompting several players including Marcus Rashford and captain Harry Maguire to speak out.

Last month, there were reports of cliques within the first team and players struggling to adapt to Rangnick’s methods, but Fernandes dismissed the reports and highlighted the side’s unity in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Leeds.

“We have to follow what the manager and staff think is the best way for us. Here at this club I have never heard anyone complain about the tactics and I hope no one would do,” Fernandes told reporters ahead of United’s trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

In the Premier League, seven points separate fourth-placed United and eighth-placed Tottenham, but Spurs – as well as Wolves and Arsenal above them – are not involved in European competition.

If Rangnick is to win a trophy during his interim reign as United manager, it can only be by delivering the club’s fourth European Cup.

The game at Atletico is the first time the German has managed a team in the Champions League knockout phase since his Schalke side was beaten in the semi-finals by Sir Alex Ferguson’s United in 2011.

While Atletico are the defending Spanish champions, United haven’t won a trophy since the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho