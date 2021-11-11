Fernandes,Nisha ready for Autocross 9 showdown in Kiambu

Wayne Fernandes and Nisha Pandya will be looking to take measured risks in a bid to challenge their race adversaries at Sunday’s KCB Guru Nanak Autocross 9 which heads to twisty corners racetrack in Kiambu.

The Nairobi based drivers have had a thorough going-over of their machines well in time for the Sikh Union Nairobi organized round.

Nisha, who is one of the few lady drivers currently racing in the Autocross series in an “Attacker 1″ Buggy anticipates stiff opposition from her Two Wheel Turbo opponents, and had this to say in an interview, “We go into every race meeting looking to get as much out of it.”

Nisha also reckons that everybody has got something to showcase in Kiambu in terms of speed and sideways, “but at the end of the day we want to improve on our lines at the conclusion of every race weekend.”

She will be looking to prevail in a male dominated world which has the likes of Azaad Manji, Shaz Esmail aka Coach and Lovejyot Singh Khalon among others.

Fernandes, on the other hand, will be up against Gurraj Singh who currently tops the national Quad Class log.

Having skipped two rounds, with a 25- point gap between him and Gurraj and two more rounds left, Fernandes has laid down a strategy to go faster, stay on four wheels and indeed end the race weekend on a high.

“It’s been a tough season but I’d like to think I gave Gurraj a run for his money. On the other hand, competing against him has definitely upped my game, improved my riding as well as challenged me to be a little more daring. His years of experience have definitely given him an advantage over my two years of racing,” added Fernades.

His Raptor 700 quad bike has alot that can be tweaked to give him those few more seconds he requires, but the soft-spoken diminutive rider reveals it’s very expensive to do so.

“You could actually upgrade the management system, the exhaust, get a tune or map on it, widen the rear axles, just to mention a few, That I would like to do if the budget facet permits, also with a lot more seat time, practice and more practice for now.” Fernandes explained.

This year’s National Autocross championship has been to Eldoret, The Waterfront Karen, Nairobi’s Jamhuri Park for KMSC and VCCCK rounds, Batian View in Nanyuki, Mombasa Cement racetrack in Kilifi and Kasarani WRC racetrack.