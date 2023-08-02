Fertilizer prices to drop to Ksh 2,500, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has announced a drop in fertilizer prices from Ksh 3,500 to Ksh 2,500 as part of the government’s interventions to lower the price of food in the country.

“Today, I am proud to announce we shall bring down the price of fertilizer from Ksh. 3,500 to Ksh. 2,500 per 50 kg bag. At this price, we expect a significantly higher uptake of fertilizer,” the President said.

The Head of State stated the government had embarked on the distribution of fertilizer to farmers throughout the country during the short rains.

The Government is keen to ensure that around 61 million bags are produced annually between this season to 2027 from the long rain season alone.

According to President William Ruto, an estimated yield of 44 million bags are expected, compared to last year’s 32 million bags to meet national demand this year.

“For the coming short rains, the government has embarked on the distribution of fertilizer to farmers throughout the country, with a view to ultimately delivering 100,000 MT, or 2 million 50kg bags, at a subsidized cost of Ksh 2,500,” he said.

In 2017, Kenya produced 39.6 million bags of maize were produced. In 2018, production rose to 44.6 million bags but later slumped to 39.7 million bags in 2019. In 2021, 40.2 million bags were produced and 43 million bags last year.

The President asked the farmers to use their time to grow more food to enable the government realizes its economic recovery plan.

“If there are patriotic citizens in this country, it is our farmers. They have come in full force and have gone beyond their normal call of duty. They are doing a phenomenal job,” he said.