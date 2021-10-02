Festive atmosphere greets 72nd anniversary of founding People’s Republic of China

Massive celebrations took over major cities and towns as thousands of jubilant Chinese citizens cheered to celebrate the founding of People’s Republic of China.

Throughout the country, various activities were organized to celebrate the 72nd anniversary amid cheer that China has achieved a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Over the past 72 years, China has grown from a poor and backward country to the world’s second-largest economy. Under the Communist Party of China leadership, the East Asian nation has realized the “two miracles” of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

And this set the tone for the Chinese people attending dozens of flag-raising ceremonies, paying tribute to their motherland’s epic journey from hardship to prosperity, or simply enjoying leisure with family members and friends.

Some 130,000 people gathered in Tian’anmen Square in China’s capital Beijing on Friday morning for a Grand National flag-raising ceremony.

In the center of the square stands an 18-meter-tall flower basket, a major feature of the recently installed floral displays in downtown Beijing to mark the special day.

Many university students were also drawn to the event. For instance, students from Beijing Normal University arrived at the square on Thursday evening in order not to miss the ceremony filled with jubilation and excitement.

“Watching the national flag raised right here on this special day means so much to me,” One of the students said.

He added that “I want to extend my best wishes to our motherland, and I wish to make my share of contributions to our country’s greater future.”

“I’ve seen the ceremony on television, but this is the first time I’ve ever been so close to the scene. It’s definitely going to be spectacular. I’m not sleepy at all,” Another one of the young people attending the ceremony in the country’s capital said

In south China’s Zhuhai City, the ongoing 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opened to the general public starting Friday.

Visitors at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center were amazed by the collection of complex items on display as well as a nearly three-hour air show on Friday. Over 120,000 tickets for the three-day open house sold out, according to the organizers.

Tens of thousands of moviegoers across the country on Friday chose to watch the highly anticipated war film “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” which was released the day prior.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film tells the story of Chinese People’s Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely in freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Yang Yongjun, a 62-year-old retired teacher in Kunming, Yunnan Province, and his wife were among the audience.

Yang said he has a deep reverence for revolutionary heroes, and that watching the film on National Day, one day after Martyrs’ Day, has a special meaning for him.

“The film is well made and touching. I simply couldn’t hold my tears back when seeing our soldiers freezing to death,” he said.

“Without the sacrifice of numerous war heroes, our happy life won’t be possible. Every Chinese should remember the history and treasure what we have got,” he said.