Sometimes all you need is good movie and a festive spirit
We’ve compiled a list of movies that will make you feel good and remind you that Christmas is upon us. Whether alone or with family. Happy holidays!
Oldies but goldies
The Holiday (2006)
Service: Netflix
Love Actually (2003)
Service: Netflix
Rise of the Guardians (2012)
Service: Buy on Amazon
Recently on streaming
A Merry X-Mess (2023)
Service: Showmax
A Familiar Christmas (2022)
Service: Showmax
Last Christmas (2019)
Service: Showmax
A Zulu Christmas (2020)
Service: Showmax
Home Affairs (2020)
Service: Showmax
Best Christmas Ever (2023)
Service: Netflix
A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
Service: Netflix
Christmas with You (2022)
Service: Netflix
David and the Elves (2021)
Service: Netflix
Giant Jack Christmas (2020)
Service: Netflix
How to ruin Christmas:The Wedding (2020)
Service: Netflix
Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)
Service: Netflix
Jingle Jangle (2020)
Service: Netflix
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Service: Netflix
Klaus (2019)
Service: Netflix
Candy Cane Lane (2023)
Service: Prime Video
Your Christmas or Mine 2 (2023)
Service: Prime Video
World’s First Christmas (2023)
Service: Prime Video
Dating Santa (2023)
Service: Prime Video
Your Christmas or Mine (2022)
Service: Prime Video