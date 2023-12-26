Sometimes all you need is good movie and a festive spirit

We’ve compiled a list of movies that will make you feel good and remind you that Christmas is upon us. Whether alone or with family. Happy holidays!

Oldies but goldies

The Holiday (2006)

Service: Netflix

Love Actually (2003)

Service: Netflix

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Service: Buy on Amazon

Recently on streaming

A Merry X-Mess (2023)

Service: Showmax

A Familiar Christmas (2022)

Service: Showmax

Last Christmas (2019)

Service: Showmax

A Zulu Christmas (2020)

Service: Showmax

Home Affairs (2020)

Service: Showmax

Best Christmas Ever (2023)

Service: Netflix

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Service: Netflix

Christmas with You (2022)

Service: Netflix

David and the Elves (2021)

Service: Netflix

Giant Jack Christmas (2020)

Service: Netflix

How to ruin Christmas:The Wedding (2020)

Service: Netflix

Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)

Service: Netflix

Jingle Jangle (2020)

Service: Netflix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Service: Netflix

Klaus (2019)

Service: Netflix

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Service: Prime Video

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (2023)

Service: Prime Video

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Service: Prime Video

Dating Santa (2023)

Service: Prime Video

Your Christmas or Mine (2022)

Service: Prime Video