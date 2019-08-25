Few hitches as census begins

The ongoing National Population and Housing Census was not devoid of challenges with some enumerators encountering hiccups in their course of duty.

From cultural beliefs to vagaries of weather, the enumerators were faced with an enormous task on the first night of the critical exercise.

In Kajiado county, cultural myths and fear of attacks by wild animals presented a challenge for the enumerators.

According to the Maasai culture, men are not allowed to count their children as it attracts bad omen.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Governor Joseph Ole Lenku had to clear the air to ensure as many people as possible participate in the exercise. At some point, village elders were compelled to intervene and convince the men to have their children counted.

In Kisumu, a census enumerator attached to Maseno has been hospitalized after she was on Saturday night gang raped and robbed by unknown attackers.

Police are investigating the incident.

A heavy down pour in Kirinyaga County slowed the pace of enumerators in carrying out the exercise.

Kirinyaga governor Ann Mumbi who launched the exercise at Kagio in Kirinyaga County appealed to residents to cooperate with enumerators so as to ensure the exercise was a success.

In Malindi town, the streets remained deserted as early as 7pm as most residents left their day to day activities for their places of residence to ensure they participate in the 2019 census exercise.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is now calling for the extension of the ongoing exercise to ensure as many people as possible are enumerated.

In Tana river County, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado who enumerated at Oda village in Garsen calling on pastoralist communities to ignore cultural biases and ensure they participate in the important exercise.