FFA and FERWAFA sign an MoU ahead of Africa Football Business Summit

The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) and the Fédération Rwandaise de Football Association (FERWAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards forming the inaugural Africa Football Business Summit.

The Summit planned for September 14th and 15th will assemble some of the best minds in football business management from across Africa and beyond.

The event is an open multi-stakeholder platform with attendance expected from governments, national federations and associations, leagues, clubs, academies, the private sector, local and international development agencies.

The Summit aims to kickstart conversations, create networks and mobilise investment to transform the beautiful game on the continent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Brian Wesaala, FFA Founder, confirmed that his organisation had already begun putting together the necessary work to implement this pivotal event in Africa’s football industry. He further acknowledged the role of FERWAFA in offering strategic support and hosting this initial Summit.

The Summit comes at a crucial time when football’s social, cultural, and economic importance in Africa and globally faces many questions. The successful AFCON 2022 was hailed by many as having ushered in a new era in African football. The tournament was significant in many ways. Cameroun organised the event under challenging circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and resistance or reluctance by European clubs to release African players for the showcase.

“Despite these challenges, an air of optimism hangs around the future of African football. We believe that The Africa Football Business Summit comes at the right time, and Rwanda provides the perfect location for the occasion, to begin to address the fundamental concerns around football on the continent.” said Wesaala

On his part, FERWAFA General Secretary Henry Muhire commended FFA for choosing Rwanda as host of the inaugural Africa Football Business Summit and FERWAFA as a partner in the event’s organisation. FERWAFA, using its experience In football-related events organisation, will facilitate FFA to organise a historic event in Rwanda successfully.

“The Africa Football Business Summit is a game-changing initiative regarding football business perspective on our continent. The event aligns well with Rwanda’s Sports policy to promote the country as a sports tourism destination. For that reason, as a national football governing body, we feel responsible for playing our role in the football development initiatives not only in Rwanda but also globally, especially in Africa, while also showcasing our country as the sports tourism destination.” noted Muhire

The inaugural Africa Football Business Summit theme is “Transforming Our Game”.