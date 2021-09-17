FIA rally star trio set for Saturday’s Mombasa Rally

Kenya’s FIA Rally Star programme drivers Hamza Anwar, Mc Rae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome are all set for Mombasa rally scheduled for this Saturday.

The Mombasa rally will be the sixth competition in the ongoing Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) series currently topped by Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo.

“My expectation for this Rally is to improve on performance from my last two events which I both finished in the 5th position, I can see a lot of potential in this race and I promise to push harder to finish the podium in a better position,” said Jeremy Wahome.

The trio have successfully taken part in this year’s Rally competitions including the WRC Safari Rally, ARC Rally of Tanzania and Machakos Rally that took place three weeks ago.

The Machakos Rally saw the 22-year-old Jeremy Wahome finish in position 5 while 26-year-old McRae Kimathi finished in position 9 registering an improvement from the 13th position during the ARC Rally of Tanzania which happened in July. Hamza Anwar retired in both rallies after his car experienced mechanical problem.

This is the first time the three are taking part in the Mombasa Rally.

Both Kimathi and Wahome will be driving Safaricom sponsored Ford Fiestas R3 while Anwar will be in a Mitsubishi Evolution.

The FIA Rally Star programme is a global initiative that seeks to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers between 17-26 years.

The program in the East African region currently has three drivers including Hamza Anwar, Mc Rae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome.