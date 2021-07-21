Relocation of 240KMs fibre optic cable from Rironi to Mau Summit begins

The government has commenced the relocation of 240 kilometers of Fibre optic cable from Rironi to Mau Summit as the construction of the multi billion shillings Rironi to Mau Summit gets underway.

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng has said the relocation is expected to take six weeks to complete.

State agencies have been busy clearing the 174 kilometers Rironi to Mau Summit highway in readiness for the expansion of the road.

The 168 Billion shillings project is being undertaken by Rift Valley Connect Consortium, which comprises French firms Vinci Highways SAS, Meridian Infrastructure Africa Fund and Vinci Concessions SAS.

This is expected to be the biggest public private partnership project ever undertaken in the region.

Some of the utilities targeted in the relocation are power cables, fiber optic and water systems.

ICT principal secretary Jerome Ochieng has said the relocation of the fiber optic cable will be undertaken by four companies in a span of six weeks.

The companies are Aldian, Whitespace, Soliton, and Geonet which have been divided into four sections. Under the new project all telcos will share one tunnel instead of creating multiple lines.

The relocation of the cables will cost 280 million shillings which will be financed through exchequer funding.