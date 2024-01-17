FIDA Kenya condemns recent femicide cases

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA) has come out to condemn the increased cases of femicide in the country as well as the blaming of the women who have been killed.

Addressing the press Tuesday in Nairobi, the lawyers led by FIDA Executive Director Anne Ireri and Vice Chairperson Christine Kungu said they are deeply concerned by the increasing instances of Violence Against Women (VAW) and Girls particularly the recent gruesome murder of Starlet Wahu Mwangi.

Wahu’s lifeless body was found in an Airbnb in South B, Nairobi where she and the suspected murderer had been seen getting into the Airbnb on January 3 at night.

A postmortem examination of the 26 year old body showed she was strangled and had a deep cut wound on her leg in the thigh which had cut her vein.

In another incident, a 24-year-old woman’s mutilated body was found stuffed in a paper bag off Thika Road in Nairobi.

Reports say the suspected killer used a hacksaw to dismember the body of the woman whose head is still missing.

The duo said for the last years, 10 cases of femicide have been reported in the media with many more cases remaining unreported.

Ireri has equally affirmed her commitment to offer free legal representation and psychological support for the victim’s family.

FIDA also asked the government to strengthen the regulatory mechanisms for Airbnbs where the recent reported incidences have occurred.

Withhold identification documents

On Monday, the Private Security Regulatory Authority CEO, Fazul Mahamed ordered all private security services in residential apartments, lodging, and hospitability establishments to accurately record the time of entry or exit of each individual as well as vehicles or motorcycles entering or departing from such facilities.

In a statement, Fazul said that all Airbnb operators will be required to record and temporarily withhold identification documents of their clients.

In the directive aimed at taming insecurity incidences, all establishments will also be required to maintain a security occurrence book to record daily significant incidents relating to the safety of residents within the premises and ensure CCTV and security cameras are in proper working condition.